Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth

GARDAÍ HAVE FINISHED their search of a section of land in Louth, after discovering a “substantial quantity” of ammunition yesterday.

The area near Omeath on the Cooley peninsula was searched again today by officers led by members of Garda Special Detective and Emergency Response Units.

The army EOD team also assisted with the operation.

Gardaí said this probe formed part of investigations targeting the activities of dissident republicans.

A spokesperson said that gardaí wouldn’t provide any further details at this time due to “operational reasons”.