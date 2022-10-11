Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 11 October 2022
Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin hits €1 million at Ireland-UK box office

The film is Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 1:14 PM
Lead character Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin
Image: TG4
IRISH LANGUAGE FILM An Cailín Ciúin has grossed more than €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices, it has been confirmed. 

The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May. 

It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan. 

It has been confirmed on the film’s Twitter that it has now grossed over €1 million at the Irish-UK box offices. 

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been well received, won a number of awards and has been screened at a number of international film festivals. It won seven IFTA awards including Best Film. 

It was announced in August that the film will be submitted as Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category. 

Director of the film Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, said they are “truly humbled by the manner in which audiences in Ireland and the UK have embraced our film”. 

“To every single person who bought a ticket … and who championed the film since its release in May, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” they said in a joint statement. 

They thanked the film’s Irish and UK distributors, Break Out Pictures and Curzon, “who continue to work incredibly hard on the release”.

“We are enormously grateful to all the cinemas who have allowed the film the time and space to grow and to Access Cinema for its extraordinary work in making the film available to local audiences,” the pair said.

“We owe an enormous debt of gratitude also to Claire Keegan for allowing us to adapt her work to the screen. The film’s success is testament to the truly universal work she created in Foster,” they said.

“And last, but not least, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to TG4, Screen Ireland and the BAI, as funders of the Cine4 scheme, for believing in us as filmmakers and supporting us during this extraordinary journey. It has been a life-changing experience.” 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

