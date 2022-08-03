Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

An Cailín Ciúin to be entered into the Oscars international film category

The director and producer of the acclaimed film said they are “honoured beyond words”.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 8:20 AM
40 minutes ago 2,117 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831728
Lead character Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin.
Image: TG4
Lead character Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin.
Lead character Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin.
Image: TG4

IRISH LANGUAGE FILM An Cailín Ciúin will be submitted as Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category. 

The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May. 

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been well received, won a number of  awards and has been screened at a number of international film festivals. It won seven IFTA awards including Best Film. 

Director of the film Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, said they are “honoured beyond words” for the Oscars entry. 

“We have always believed in the idea that an Irish-language film could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of world cinema and we feel so proud to be representing our country and our language in this way,” they said in a statement. 

This is the third year in a row that the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) chose to enter a film to the Academy Awards from the CINE4 scheme by TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. 

The film has grossed more than €800,000 at the box office so far. It’s also in cinemas in New Zealand and will be in Australia in September. 

It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan. 

Commissioning manager at TG4 Mary Ellen Ní Chualáin congratulated the cast and crew involved in making the film. 

“An Cailín Ciúin has had an impact on everyone who has seen it to date, both here at home and with audiences around the world in Britain, Europe, New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia,” she said in a statement. 

Executive Producer at TG4 Máire Ní Chonláin said the film was chosen as Ireland’s Oscar entry because of the “vision and talent” of the director and producer.

She added: “They have created a classic film with the best actors and crew involved.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie