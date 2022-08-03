An Cailín Ciúin to be entered into the Oscars international film category

IRISH LANGUAGE FILM An Cailín Ciúin will be submitted as Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category.

The film, focused on the story of young girl Cáit and her transformative visit to foster parents, has been in Irish and British cinemas since its release in May.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been well received, won a number of awards and has been screened at a number of international film festivals. It won seven IFTA awards including Best Film.

Director of the film Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, said they are “honoured beyond words” for the Oscars entry.

“We have always believed in the idea that an Irish-language film could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of world cinema and we feel so proud to be representing our country and our language in this way,” they said in a statement.

This is the third year in a row that the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) chose to enter a film to the Academy Awards from the CINE4 scheme by TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The film has grossed more than €800,000 at the box office so far. It’s also in cinemas in New Zealand and will be in Australia in September.

It’s based on the novella Foster by Irish writer Claire Keegan.

Commissioning manager at TG4 Mary Ellen Ní Chualáin congratulated the cast and crew involved in making the film.

“An Cailín Ciúin has had an impact on everyone who has seen it to date, both here at home and with audiences around the world in Britain, Europe, New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia,” she said in a statement.

Executive Producer at TG4 Máire Ní Chonláin said the film was chosen as Ireland’s Oscar entry because of the “vision and talent” of the director and producer.

She added: “They have created a classic film with the best actors and crew involved.”