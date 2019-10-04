This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An Garda Síochána to spend €70,000 a year on 'high quality' memorabilia

The memorabilia includes items such as silverware, crystal, coins, pins and presentation journals.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Oct 2019, 6:15 AM
15 minutes ago 621 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4833341
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA is planning to spend an estimated €70,000 on memorabilia for its personnel. 

There are currently over 14,500 employees within An Garda Síochána. 

The service has now issued a tender for the provision of various types of high quality memorabilia, which will be suitable for presentation to all Garda Síochána personnel, dignitaries and recipients. 

There are 19 divisions with An Garda Síochána that will require such memorabilia, according to the tender. 

The contract will be issued for a term of one year, with the possibility of up to three year-long extensions, the tender outlines. The tender has been broken into lots for different categories of items.

It has an estimated total value of €70,000 a year. 

The memorabilia, broken down into six lots, will include:

  • Coins, pins, pens, keyrings, etc
  • Silverware – such as executive pens, card holders, cufflinks, tie pins and brooches
  • Pewter
  • Crystal – such as vases, clocks and brooches
  • Presentation journals and pen sets
  • Other memorabilia items

Criteria

An Garda Síochána has said the memorabilia items should be “high quality and suitable for presentation to dignitaries”. 

Items may be required to be personalised and engraved/embossed with the Garda Crest, according to the tender. 

The items should also be supplied in a suitable presentation box and/or sleeve, the tender outlines. 

“Consideration should be given to the fact that many items will have to travel by airline and packaging should be adaptable for this purpose,” it said. 

Commemorative medals may be required during the term of the tendering contract. Tenderers are being requested to outline their ability to provide this service, including design and delivery, in their proposal. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, An Garda Síochána said presentation items “may be required and to be prepared for upcoming anniversary of the foundation of the State and the foundation of An Garda Síochána where commemorative items may be required”. 

“The tender was designed in such a way to afford SME producers of high quality craft and memorabilia items across the island of Ireland to submit a tender,” An Garda Síochána said.

The tender outlines that all items should be delivered within two to four weeks of receipt of a purchase order. 

Tenderers should also be able to deliver the goods to district and divisional offices nationwide as required.

The deadline to respond to this tender is 3pm on 31 October.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie