An Garda Síochána to spend €70,000 a year on 'high quality' memorabilia

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA is planning to spend an estimated €70,000 on memorabilia for its personnel.

There are currently over 14,500 employees within An Garda Síochána.

The service has now issued a tender for the provision of various types of high quality memorabilia, which will be suitable for presentation to all Garda Síochána personnel, dignitaries and recipients.

There are 19 divisions with An Garda Síochána that will require such memorabilia, according to the tender.

The contract will be issued for a term of one year, with the possibility of up to three year-long extensions, the tender outlines. The tender has been broken into lots for different categories of items.

It has an estimated total value of €70,000 a year.

The memorabilia, broken down into six lots, will include:

Coins, pins, pens, keyrings, etc

Silverware – such as executive pens, card holders, cufflinks, tie pins and brooches

Pewter

Crystal – such as vases, clocks and brooches

Presentation journals and pen sets

Other memorabilia items

Criteria

An Garda Síochána has said the memorabilia items should be “high quality and suitable for presentation to dignitaries”.

Items may be required to be personalised and engraved/embossed with the Garda Crest, according to the tender.

The items should also be supplied in a suitable presentation box and/or sleeve, the tender outlines.

“Consideration should be given to the fact that many items will have to travel by airline and packaging should be adaptable for this purpose,” it said.

Commemorative medals may be required during the term of the tendering contract. Tenderers are being requested to outline their ability to provide this service, including design and delivery, in their proposal.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, An Garda Síochána said presentation items “may be required and to be prepared for upcoming anniversary of the foundation of the State and the foundation of An Garda Síochána where commemorative items may be required”.

“The tender was designed in such a way to afford SME producers of high quality craft and memorabilia items across the island of Ireland to submit a tender,” An Garda Síochána said.

The tender outlines that all items should be delivered within two to four weeks of receipt of a purchase order.

Tenderers should also be able to deliver the goods to district and divisional offices nationwide as required.

The deadline to respond to this tender is 3pm on 31 October.