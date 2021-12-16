#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sending Christmas post? Here are the key cutoff dates you need to know

Normally, An Post handles approximately two million post items every day.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 7:53 AM
11 minutes ago 1,021 Views 0 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN POST HAS said that it expects to handle over six million parcels and letters daily over the coming days, as it announces key cutoff dates for Christmas post.

According to An Post, their national network handles approximately two million post items each day, with this figure tripling to six million as Christmas approaches.

Key dates have also been flagged by An Post to ensure any post arrives before Christmas, with Saturday 18 December being the last day for letters to European countries other than Great Britain.

An Post have said that there will be a full national post collection and delivery service this Saturday, with post offices set to remain open until 5:30 to facilitate people sending last-minute Christmas presents.

Monday 20 December will be the last day for sending cards and parcels to the UK.

The final cutoff date is Thursday 23 December for cards and packages going to Irish addresses.

An Post have also reminded people sending post this Christmas to ensure that their packages are secure, that they check the address is legible and to include the senders name and address in the top-left hand corner of the item.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

