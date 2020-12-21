#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

An Post says travel disruption is impacting last-minute letters and parcels to and from Ireland

The company said it will do everything in its power to “maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail”.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Dec 2020, 4:02 PM
16 minutes ago 2,057 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5307898
Postman hauling parcels into his van in Dublin city.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Postman hauling parcels into his van in Dublin city.
Postman hauling parcels into his van in Dublin city.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE DISRUPTION TO international supply lines via Britain will seriously impact last-minute post to and from Ireland to Britain and the rest of Europe, An Post has said.

Its statement came on the last day for posting Christmas cards and parcels within Ireland for guaranteed Christmas delivery. 

An Post said today that all e-commerce parcels received in line with the deadlines advised to large online retailers are on track and will be delivered to customers by Christmas Eve. 

All international cards and smaller parcels received into Ireland in line with the advised posting dates are also on schedule for 24 December.

However, last-minute post abroad may be affected by the decision made yesterday by many countries – including Ireland – to halt inbound flights from the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of a virus mutation sweeping through London and the south east of England.

Air freight capacity had already been seriously impacted by Covid-19 restrictions according to An Post. It said that, as a result, practically all incoming and outgoing international letters and parcels are conveyed by ferry via Great Britain.

While freight is still moving, it described significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries.

An Post’s Garret Bridgman, who’s managing director of mails and parcels, said: “We’ll do everything within our power to maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“However, current issues affecting transportation are increasingly outside the control of An Post as more European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany – one of our largest incoming mailers – temporarily suspend all despatches to Great Britain.

“Through planning and early advice on deadline posting dates, we have been able to avoid the delays and disruptions being experienced in other countries as a result of Covid restrictions and unprecedented volumes.”

The company added that it has put prepatory work in ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period and will assist customers and businesses on the effect of these changes from early 2021 onwards.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie