An Post says travel disruption is impacting last-minute letters and parcels to and from Ireland

THE DISRUPTION TO international supply lines via Britain will seriously impact last-minute post to and from Ireland to Britain and the rest of Europe, An Post has said.

Its statement came on the last day for posting Christmas cards and parcels within Ireland for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

An Post said today that all e-commerce parcels received in line with the deadlines advised to large online retailers are on track and will be delivered to customers by Christmas Eve.

All international cards and smaller parcels received into Ireland in line with the advised posting dates are also on schedule for 24 December.

However, last-minute post abroad may be affected by the decision made yesterday by many countries – including Ireland – to halt inbound flights from the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of a virus mutation sweeping through London and the south east of England.

Air freight capacity had already been seriously impacted by Covid-19 restrictions according to An Post. It said that, as a result, practically all incoming and outgoing international letters and parcels are conveyed by ferry via Great Britain.

While freight is still moving, it described significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries.

An Post’s Garret Bridgman, who’s managing director of mails and parcels, said: “We’ll do everything within our power to maintain the flow of incoming and outgoing international mail.

“However, current issues affecting transportation are increasingly outside the control of An Post as more European countries including Belgium, Sweden and Germany – one of our largest incoming mailers – temporarily suspend all despatches to Great Britain.

“Through planning and early advice on deadline posting dates, we have been able to avoid the delays and disruptions being experienced in other countries as a result of Covid restrictions and unprecedented volumes.”

The company added that it has put prepatory work in ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period and will assist customers and businesses on the effect of these changes from early 2021 onwards.