An Post to allow free postage to and from nursing homes

AN POST INTENDS to allow free postage to and from nursing and care homes ahead of an expected tightening of restrictions on social movement.

Any cards and letters posted to and from residents in nursing or care homes will be delivered by An Post for free.

Senders are advised to write “Freepost” in capital letters on their envelope where they would usually put a stamp.

A statement from An Post said that the decision was made “recognising the increasing restrictions across the country” with a view to “bring a little joy”.

The initiative comes under An Post’s Community Focus plan, which has been extended into 2021.

An Post’s delivery team members will be continuing to check in with older or vulnerable customers along their routes.

Families of customers who would benefit from a check in can register on the An Post website, with details sent to local postpersons through a digital network.

Newspaper delivery and postage pickup are also available for older and vulnerable customers.

Stillorgan postman Vincent Frawley said that we’ll “get through the winter months together by looking after each other and sending the love”.