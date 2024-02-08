An Post has launched a new stamp - here's what it looks like

An Post An Post

AN POST IS releasing a new stamp with the Guaranteed Irish symbol to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

The stamp has been designed by a Dublin-based agency, CI Studio, and is available from today online and in selected post offices.

Guaranteed Irish is a membership organisation that started in 1974 to support Irish businesses and its symbol lets shoppers know when a product has come from Ireland.

The new stamp is an ‘N’ rate costing €1.40, which means it will only cover postage within Ireland.

Guaranteed Irish CEO Brid O’Connell said the stamp is a “fitting way” to celebrate fifty years of Irish businesses working together.

“It is only by working together, as we saw during the pandemic, how beneficial the experience can be for our local economy, our supply chain and our environment,” she said.