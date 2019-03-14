An Post to offer homeless people addresses at post offices to avail of services

AN POST IS to offer people who are homeless an address so they can avail of services such as making medical appointments or apply for jobs, it has announced.

The postal service said it “knows how difficult it can be for individuals and families to arrange medical appointments, correspond with their children’s schools and making job applications if they don’t have permanent accommodation or a regular address”.

As a result, and as first reported in The Times (Ireland Edition), it is working to launch Address Point to help with this problem.

An Post said it is working with homeless charities and service providers to put the finishing touches to the service before it is launched in the coming weeks.

People who have no fixed abode will be able to avail of the service through a post office of their choice.

The latest homeless figures for January show that there are now a combined total of 9,987 people homeless and living in emergency accommodation in Ireland, a significant rise of 234 people from December.

The announcement of Address Point comes after the postal service yesterday unveiled a brand refresh and two new sub-brands.

An Post Money will bring together an expanded suite of financial services including credit cards, personal loans, current account (debit card) and multi-currency FX card.

An Post Commerce is a new business-to-business brand providing expert e-commerce, mails and mail media solutions for domestic and international businesses.