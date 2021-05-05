An Post to increase the cost of their national and international postage

AN POST HAS announced that it will implement price increases which were delayed last year in response to the pandemic.

The company was due to drive up the cost of postage in February 2020 but it was delayed as part of its public service measures for consumers and business during the lockdown.

From 27 May, the standard national letter stamp will increase to the EU average price of €1.10 from its current €1. A standard international letter will cost €2, an increase from its current €1.70.

An Post said it will extend its temporary SME supports to the end of 2021 with discounts of 34% on parcels and 5% on mail to help SMEs to recover through this period.

The postal company said it will continue with its community focus supports such as calling on vulnerable citizens, free postage to and from care homes, and free newspaper delivery for older customers until, at least, the end of the year.

Bulk mail rates will increase by 5c and meter rates by 10c. Large mailers will continue to receive discounts for high volume postings.

An Post said that the increases put the company in line with European rates and well below the average when adjusted for “purchasing power parity”.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said the increases were necessary to accelerate the modernisation of the postal system.

“We’re rebuilding our infrastructure to support growth in eCommerce, expanding our e-vehicle fleet for fast, sustainable zero-emissions delivery and designing a world-class delivery structure for the community and businesses.

“We have provided millions of euros worth of postage discounts and free mail marketing to SMEs during the pandemic.

“We pledge to extend our SME supports and to maintain our Community Focus initiatives to keep all our customers connected through free postage to nursing homes and for those living alone, free newspaper delivery and postperson check-ins for older, vulnerable or isolated customers.”