Success for Sally Rooney, Séamus O'Reilly and Maureen Gaffney at Irish Book Awards

SALLY ROONEY, SÉAMUS O’Reilly and Maureen Gaffney are among the winning authors at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards, which were held virtually this evening.

First awarded in 2006, the An Post Irish Book Awards are Ireland’s biggest literary celebration, showcasing a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers across 20 categories, championing everything from novels and non-fiction to poetry, short stories and the Irish language.

Irish writer Sebastian Barry was announced as the recipient of the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award, joining a host of other distinguished recipients including Colm Tóibín, Maeve Binchy and Seamus Heaney.

Commenting on this year’s winners, John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “We really are so lucky to have such marvellous writers in this country. We have so many promising young writers, more women writers than ever, writers representing minority and marginalised Irish communities, and this will only grow in the years to come.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the winners and also the nominees in every category. It’s been another great year for Irish literature. See you in 2022.”

Below is the full list of winners for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2021:

The Journal Best Irish Published Book of the Year

The Coastal Atlas of Ireland – Val Cummins, Robert Devoy, Barry Brunt, Darius Bartlett, Sarah Kandrot

Eason Novel of the Year

Beautiful World, Where Are You – Sally Rooney

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

56 Days – Catherine Ryan Howard

Eason Sport Book of the Year in association with Ireland AM

Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices – Keith Earls, with Tommy Conlon

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

Snowflake – Louise Nealon

Odgers Berndtson Non-Fiction Book of the Year

We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958 – Fintan O’Toole

Dubray Biography of the Year

Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? – Séamas O’Reilly

Bookselling Ireland Cookbook of the Year

Everyday Cook – Donal Skehan

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Aisling and the City – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year

Décor Galore – Laura De Barra

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

A Hug for You – David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

The Summer I Robbed a Bank – David O’Doherty, illustrated by Chris Judge

Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

The New Girl – Sinead Moriarty

RTÉ Audience Choice Award

Your One Wild And Precious Life – Maureen Gaffney

Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Marian Keyes

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

Little Lives – Deirdre Sullivan

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Longboat at Portaferry – Siobhan Campbell

The Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Madame Lazare – Tadgh Mac Dhonnagain

The An Post Bookshop of the Year

Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway

An Post CEO David McRedmond said: “As we continue to face down the greatest global challenge of our lifetime, the power of books and reading is so much more evident, bringing escape, solace and satisfaction.

“Trusted and appreciated, local bookshops provide the essential human link between author, publisher and reader. We are very pleased to support the new category of Bookshop of the Year in 2021 and we congratulate all the Kenny family on their success this year.”

Readers are now being invited to vote for their overall An Post Irish Book of the Year on the official website. Voting opens tomorrow.

The winner will be announced as part of a one-hour special on RTÉ One on Wednesday 8 December.

All voters are also in with a chance of winning €100 worth of National Book Tokens.