Later post delivery expected as An Post staggers worker starting times

POST AND PARCELS will be delivered later from today for some customers as An Post staggers starting times for its postal delivery workers to enforce social distancing.

Social distancing measures will also be in place across mail and parcel sorting centres, post offices and headquarters.

An Post also said changes will be seen for customers who receive welfare payments.

A two-week payment will start from today for all those who receive social welfare aside from those who receive Jobseeker and Working Family payments, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, One Parent Family Payment and Rent Supplement.

People who receive these will get their regular payment this week and the two-week payment from 30 March onwards.

All Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection payments will be held at the post office for 90 days for customers to get them.

Social distancing in post offices

An Post has asked customers “to be aware” of social distancing when at post offices.

People should

Not bring children to the post office, if at all possible

Follow queuing instructions inside the post office

Observe social distancing if waiting outside

“It’s best that only the person with business to conduct enters the post office, and that family groups or other persons wait outside,” An Post said in a statement.

“We hope that customers will understand that this helps to enforce vital social distancing guidelines.”