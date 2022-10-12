An Post launches brand new 'digital stamp'

AN POST HAS today launched a new digital stamp.

The stamp is now available to buy in seconds through the An Post App and will cost €2 for regular envelopes.

The stamp can be used for various reasons, according to An Post.

They include:

the convenience of being available within seconds anytime, anywhere

instant access to a unique 12-digit code (the Digital Stamp) through the An Post App, which customers can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard where a traditional stamp would go

peace of mind with notification of delivery when sending cards and letters within the Republic of Ireland

next working day delivery when posted in any post box by the latest collection time for delivery, at which time the sender will receive a text or email to confirm delivery of the item.

Speaking at the launch, Des Morley, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, An Post said: “The development and implementation of the Digital Stamp is a major step forward in the digital transformation of our mails and parcels business and marks the next step in our commitment to meeting the changing demands of our customers with accessible and easy to use innovative, digital services.

“Once the digital stamp code is created, our letter sorting technology recognises it as a ‘real live’ stamp as it’s processed for delivery, before the postperson scans it to send confirmation of delivery as it drop’s through the receiver’s letterbox.”

A digital stamp for large (A4) envelopes is also available priced €3.80 per stamp. The digital stamp only covers delivery within the Republic of Ireland and customers are reminded to always include a return address on the top left corner of every envelope.