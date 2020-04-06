This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Check ins and free newspaper delivery to be offered by An Post to people cocooning

Family members can request for a local postman/woman to check in on someone cocooning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Apr 2020, 6:45 AM
6 hours ago
https://jrnl.ie/5067161
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

POST DELIVERY WORKERS will now be able to offer check ins and free newspaper deliveries to people who are cocooning at the moment. 

An Post is launching a new service where family members can request that a local postman or postwoman check in on an elderly or vulnerable person during this period of cocooning. 

To register for this service, fill in the postal address and eircode of the person cocooning on the community support section of the An Post website

These details will be relayed through An Post’s digital networks to the person’s local postal worker who will then pay a visit to check in on them. 

“We have been getting messages from concerned family members living in other areas of the country or abroad requesting specific ‘check-ins’ for relatives,” said managing director of An Post mails and parcels, Garrett Bridgeman.  

Vulnerable people are being asked to cocoon at the moment to slow the spread of Covid-19. They should stay at home at all times and avoid face-to-face contact. 

Those considered to be at risk are people aged 70 or over, people in residential home or long term care and people who have serious medical conditions that make them vulnerable. 

If there is anything the person needs such as collecting groceries or prescriptions, the postman/woman will provide details of the charity ALONE which is providing personal support to those who are cocooning. 

They will get in contact ALONE on the person’s behalf when necessary.  

An Post will now also offer a free same-day newspaper delivery service to households of those cocooning across the country on weekdays. 

Those interested in this can find out more on the An Post website or by contacting their local/national newspaper of choice directly by phone.

When customers have signed up and arranged the payment details of their newspaper of choice, An Post will deliver the paper for free for older and vulnerable people who are cocooning. 

“Staying connected as we remain apart is important for everybody so having the national or local paper to read is a real practical support and comfort to customers of all ages”, explained Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels.  

Bridgeman said this option could be of particular interest to rural customers.   

Physical distancing and safety protocols will still be maintained by all staff members, An Post said.   

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

