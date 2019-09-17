This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 September, 2019
New study shows that the average person in Ireland sends just two or three letters per month

ComeReg conducted a study on Irish postal users.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 9:45 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH PEOPLE ON average send between two and three letters per month, according to a new study. 

The survey from the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) found that while many reported sending the small amount of letters, 30% of people did not know many they actually sent.

Among residential consumers, 1 in 10 never send post with a further 4 in 10 sending post less often that monthly. Among residential consumers, a similar amount of important and standard mail is sent.

Around 25% of these people claim to be receiving less mail than three years ago, higher in the more rural areas.

However, it’s a different story for commercial customers. 

The survey found SMEs send an average of 68 letters per month (17 per week). Larger firms send an average of 264 letters per month while companies which prepay by ceadúnas (bulk mail) or meter frank send more letters, an average of 400 a month.

But around 33% of SMEs claim to be sending less mail than 3 years ago, technology being the main reason.

The ComReg study found that two-thirds of residential consumers are satisfied with the cost of sending letter post.

However, residential consumers are not large senders of letters. The older demographic who send more letters, showed a higher level of dissatisfaction with the cost of sending letter post, according to the study. 

