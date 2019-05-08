Court hears how garda search team discovered body of Ana Kriegel

A GARDA SERGEANT searching for teenager Ana Kriegel described to a court today the circumstances of how he found her body.

Sergeant Declan Birchall was in charge of the divisional search team on the day Ana Kriegel’s body was found. He was in control of a team specially trained in searching for missing persons.

The court heard the Sergeant discovered the teenager’s body naked and that it appeared she was trying to pull a ligature away from her neck.

Two boys have pleaded not guilty to Ana’s murder. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

Search area

Sergeant Birchall said he designated a specific search area on Thursday 17 May – the day Ana’s body was found. He told the court he approached a number of derelict properties on his own to ascertain if he needed any breaching equipment to get into any derelict properties.

He said four garda members were searching derelict buildings when an officer called for Sergeant Birchall as he may have found something.

Sergeant Birchall told the court that the garda said that he saw something but it “might be a mannequin”.

The sergeant entered the house with a colleague and searched a number of rooms which were empty. The court heard that the house was in very poor condition and there was debris in many of the rooms. Some of the roofing had collapsed in places.

Sergeant Birchall said after searching a number of rooms, he then saw a naked body in the house.

He said: “I stood at the door and saw the body of a naked female lying on the floor of the room. She was naked completely except for socks. I entered the room – I could not see her face at that time. There was something covering her face.”

He said he could see blood coming from her nose and mouth and her head was tilted backwards. He said there was a ligature around her neck and three of her fingers were inside the ligature, like she was pulling it away.

The court also heard from Detective Garda Eoin Conway of the Garda Technical Bureau.

He said when he photographed the scene, he saw that one of Ana’s arms was outstretched.

He said he saw a black hoody-type top with white lettering on it, a pair of black hot pants and a black boot. He also photographed a piece of timber and a concrete block which had blood staining on them. Other photos shown to the jury show blood spatter on the walls.

The trial continues.