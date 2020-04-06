This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ancient skeletal remains believed to date back to 15th century found in Swords, Co Dublin

Gardaí were called to the scene by locals at 6pm this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Apr 2020, 10:56 PM
53 minutes ago 11,637 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068470
The National Museum of Ireland will decide on the next course of action for this find.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The National Museum of Ireland will decide on the next course of action for this find.
The National Museum of Ireland will decide on the next course of action for this find.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND on a river bank in Swords, Co Dublin today are believed to date back to the 15th century. 

Locals in the area found what a forensic anthropologist has deemed to be the remains of an ancient burial in the north Dublin town. 

The remains were discovered on the banks of the Ward River close to River Valley Park.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 6pm today. They sealed off the area and requested for an anthropologist to attend. 

“The skeletal remains were examined this evening by a Forensic anthropologist and deemed to be ancient, dating back to roughly the 15th Century,” a garda spokesperson confirmed. 

“This is no longer a Garda matter and the scene has been lifted. The National Museum of Ireland will decide on their next course of action.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie