Ancient skeletal remains believed to date back to 15th century found in Swords, Co Dublin

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND on a river bank in Swords, Co Dublin today are believed to date back to the 15th century.

Locals in the area found what a forensic anthropologist has deemed to be the remains of an ancient burial in the north Dublin town.

The remains were discovered on the banks of the Ward River close to River Valley Park.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 6pm today. They sealed off the area and requested for an anthropologist to attend.

“The skeletal remains were examined this evening by a Forensic anthropologist and deemed to be ancient, dating back to roughly the 15th Century,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“This is no longer a Garda matter and the scene has been lifted. The National Museum of Ireland will decide on their next course of action.”