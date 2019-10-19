Many people 'relate' to my story of miscarriage, says Andrea Corr

ANDREA CORR SPOKE last night about her experience of miscarriage during an interview on the Late Late Show.

The interview, which saw The Corrs frontwoman discuss the pain of experiencing five miscarriages, drew praise from viewers.

“I had five miscarriages,” Corr said during the interview with host Ryan Tubridy. But Corr said that she was glad she had spoken publicly about her experience.

“People have said they can really relate to it,” Corr said of her story. “It’s strange why we’re so shy about it.”

“I think the first two were the most difficult because I didn’t know who I’d be blessed with. I didn’t know whether I would ever become a mother,” she said.

Corr now has two children with her husband and lives in London.

The musician, who is originally from Dundalk, has just released Barefoot Pilgrimage, a memoir which details her life so far as well as her struggles with her fertility.

“On the first one, the doctor said to me ‘very few woman go through their reproductive life without a glitch, without something’. I’ve realised, since I’ve spoken about it, how true that is,” she said.

“It was painful because you’ve got that hope. Immediately you dream of this baby,” Corr said. “Hope crashed is hard.”