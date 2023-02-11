Gardaí renew appeal for information over the murder of Andrew Burns in Donegal 15 years ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information over the murder of Andrew Burns on the 15th anniversary of his violent death.

Shortly after 7pm on that Tuesday 12 February 2008, Andrew Burns was shot dead at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

He was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm. It is believed a number of individuals were involved in his murder.To date one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

Gardai said Andrew’s family “remain devastated by this heinous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder”.

Officers are now urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward and speak with An Garda Síochána.

A spokesman said: “In particular the investigation team at Letterkenny Garda Station would like to specifically appeal to the occupant or occupants of a red vehicle that it is believed to have been in the carpark at Donnyloop church at around 7pm on the evening of Andrews murder on the 12th February 2008.

“The investigation team do not believe that the occupant or occupants of this red vehicle were in any way connected with the murder of Andrew but they may have vital information to offer due to their presence at the carpark at Donnyloop church on the evening in question.”

Gardaí said any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.