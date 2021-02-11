#Open journalism No news is bad news

'It's never too late': Gardaí urge people to come forward over 2008 murder of Andrew Burns

One man has already been convicted for murder.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 1:04 PM
Andrew Burns.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information over the murder of Andrew Burns in Donegal 13 years ago.

Ahead of the 13th anniversary of his murder, An Garda Síochána are renewing its appeal for information into the death of Andrew Burns.

Burns was shot dead on 12 February 2008 in the Dunnyloop area of Castlefin shortly after 7pm. His body was discovered on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

To date one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence. However, gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the murder.

Gardaí say Andrew’s family remain devastated by this callous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said, “An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

In particular their friends, family members and partners. It has been 13 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 13 years ago.

Gardaí said they are appealing to those individuals to “look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have”.

They added that it’s “never too late” to come forward with information.

Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.

