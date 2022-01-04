#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

US prosecutors drop sexual harassment case against ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo was charged in November with a misdemeanor for forcible touching.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 6:52 PM
28 minutes ago 2,874 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5645999
Andrew Cuomo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US PROSECUTORS ARE dropping a sexual harassment case against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo who was forced to quit over the allegations last year.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said that while the complainant was “credible” his office would not be able prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“As such we have notified the court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County sheriff be dismissed,” he said in a statement.

Cuomo was charged in November with a misdemeanor for forcible touching, a sex crime that can carry a sentence of up to one year in prison.

It was the first to be filed since the once-powerful politician was forced to resign in August following a slew of sexual harassment allegations.

The case was brought by the sheriff’s office in Albany but it soon became unclear whether Soares would pursue the prosecution.

Cuomo, 64, had been due to answer a summons to appear in court on Friday.

But Soares now becomes the third district attorney in recent weeks to close criminal probes into Cuomo’s alleged harassment of women.

Cuomo was accused of putting his hand down the victim’s blouse and grabbing her left breast in December 2020.

His resignation came after state attorney general Letitia James issued a report, which was not criminal in nature, concluding that he sexually harassed 11 women, including former staffers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cuomo strenuously denied the charges and claimed he was the victim of a political vendetta.

He gained nationwide admiration in 2020 for his straight-talking daily coronavirus briefings before his spectacular fall from grace.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie