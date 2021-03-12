#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Pressure grows for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to quit

The Democrat is facing sexual harassment allegations and scrutiny over the reporting of coronavirus deaths.

By Press Association Friday 12 Mar 2021, 10:41 PM
37 minutes ago 2,652 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5380103
Image: PA
Image: PA

MULTIPLE MEMBERS OF New York’s congressional delegation called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping, as well as scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he is sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

But a majority of state politicians are calling on him to resign, and Democratic congressional members including US Representatives Jerry Nadler, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Grace Meng and Antonio Delgado joined those calls on Friday.

Mr Nadler said Mr Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Mr Nadler said.

The delegation also pointed to sweeping criticism of Mr Cuomo for keeping secret how many nursing home residents died of Covid-19 for months.

The governor has claimed his administration had to verify deaths of residents at hospitals, but critics question why that has not held up the release of data in other states.

“After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the attorney general’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature and public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ms Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The governor in recent days has been calling politicians and supporters asking them to refrain from calling for his resignation, and instead support the ongoing investigations.

The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Mr Cuomo on Thursday as politicians investigate whether there are grounds for impeachment.

Spokespeople for New York’s Democratic US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie