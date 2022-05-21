#Open journalism No news is bad news

Concern for welfare of 22-year-old missing from Lusk

Gardaí in Balbriggan are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating Andrew Finni.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 21 May 2022, 9:43 AM
Andrew Finni
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MISSING PERSON appeal has been reissued for a 22-year-old man missing from Lusk in Co Dublin.

Andrew Finni was last seen on the morning of Friday, 6th May 2022 at 7.30am at Bremore Cottages, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí in Balbriggan are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating Andrew, who is described as being 5’ 9” in height with a stocky build.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. When Andrew was last seen he was wearing a black, zipped Armani tracksuit top and black Armani tracksuit bottoms.

He was wearing black runners and carrying a Nike holdall bag.

Gardaí and Andrew’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Eoghan Dalton
