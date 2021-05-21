Andrew McGinley: 'The kids wouldn't want me to be angry, but I do need answers'

"I have to believe it was insanity. I can't think of any other way for the kids to have died."



Following today's verdict, Andrew McGinley spoke to @MiriamOCal about moving forward after the loss of his children | #rtept | Read more: https://t.co/VZsLjXocRY pic.twitter.com/oa9sSy5A3d — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) May 20, 2021

I HAVE TO believe it was insanity. I can’t think of any other way for the kids to have died.

Andrew McGinley has said he has questions about the mental health care that his wife Deirdre Morley received, and has asked to meet with the people charged with her care.

Yesterday, paediatric nurse Deirdre Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murders of her three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

In an interview with RTÉ Prime Time aired last night, Andrew McGinley said that he and his family have a lot of questions, particularly after listening to the evidence given in court by two medial experts.

“Some of it was new to us… so I need to understand that. And the only way I can understand that is from the people who were treating Dee previously over the last couple of years.”

He and his family are asking to meet with the medical team charged with her care over the years, to see what treatment plan had been put in place for her.

It’s understanding now what’s left for me… I can accept that it was caused by insanity but I have so many unanswered questions that I hope the professional services who were treating her can answer.

“I can’t be angry, the kids wouldn’t want me to be angry… I just think anger is a negative emotion and I don’t want to be angry. But I do need answers.”

He called on those suffering from mental health problems to seek treatment, but also urged them to involve a loved one “as an advocate” in their treatment.

“You need somebody who is fully aware of your treatment plan and your medication.”

In a statement released by Andrew McGinley yesterday in the wake of the trial verdict, he said that medical expert reports diagnosis of Deirdre Morley’s condition prior to the children’s deaths “is different to her diagnosis now”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said this brought into question the HSE Mental Health Services’ diagnosis of his wife, and as a result, her treatment and medication while she was in their care.

McGinley has said that what is keeping him going after the deaths of his three children is the motivation to keep their memories alive. He said that he has received the support of family and friends around him during the difficult period.

Three projects have been set up by Andrew in his children’s names: a YouTube channel for Conor called ‘Conor’s Clips’, a colouring competition for Carla, and a charity to encourage people to join projects in their communities for Darragh.