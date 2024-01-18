Ireland's Andrew Omobamidele makes Nottingham Forest debut - and scores after just 16 minutes

IRELAND DEFENDER ANDREW Omobamidele marked his long-awaited Nottingham Forest debut with an early goal as the Premier League side beat Blackpool 3-2 after extra time to avoid an FA Cup shock.

Forest were charged with breaching the top flight’s financial regulations on Monday and third-tier Blackpool almost added to their woe as they fought back from 2-0 down at Bloomfield Road.

A penalty shoot-out was looming in an eventful replay when Chris Wood turned in from close range to secure a 3-2 win and a fourth-round date with Bristol City.

Omobamidele — who became the second most-expensive Irish player ever in a €23 million move from Norwich on deadline day — has been forced to wait patiently for a first-team appearance.

And he opened the scoring on 16 minutes when he went forward for a corner and firmly volleyed home after Nicolas Dominguez’s cross was flicked on by Ryan Yates.

After celebrating he ran to the Forest bench and picked up a shirt which displayed a message to team-mate Cheikhou Kouyate, who is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations and whose father recently died.

Danilo then doubled Forest’s lead but the hosts hit back with an Albie Morgan stunner and header from substitute Kyle Joseph to send the game to extra time.

Shayne Lavery had an effort deflected over for Blackpool in the first period of extra-time, before Wood notched what proved to be the winner when he diverted in a Yates cross in the 110th minute.

