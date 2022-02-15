Britain's Prince Andrew settles lawsuit with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre for undisclosed sum

PRINCE ANDREW AND his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

Giuffre had been suing for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend and a convicted sex offender, to have sex with the royal when she was 17.

Andrew denied the allegation.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.

The letter, signed by Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”

When asked for comment by the PA news agency, Boies said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”

Representatives for the Andrew said he would not be expanding beyond the statement filed in court.