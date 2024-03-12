Andrew Tate detained in Romania and handed arrest warrant by British authorities

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
ONLINE INFLUENCER ANDREW Tate has been detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, according to his spokesperson.
Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate were detained yesterday evening on allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, spokeswoman Mateea Petrescu said.
She said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” today on whether to execute the warrants issued by Westminster Magistrates Court.
Police said in a statement it executed “two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offences, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK”.
A Bucharest court ordered they be held for 24 hours, police said.
Tate is charged in a separate case in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
He was arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 along with Tristan and two Romanian women.
Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year and they have denied the allegations.
A Romanian court lifted a house arrest order on Tate and his brother last August and he was placed under judicial control.
Tate, his brother and two accomplices had to report to police and were not allowed to leave the wider Bucharest region without prior approval.
Includes reporting by Press Association and © AFP 2023
