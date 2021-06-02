#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Android users warned over sophisticated 'missed delivery' text messages attempting to steal personal information

Vodafone Ireland, Eir and Three have all warned customers about the so-called FluBot scam today.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 10,419 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5455474
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SOPHISTICATED SCAM TEXT messages circulating in Ireland are attempting to steal passwords and personal data through bogus package-tracking links.

The messages typically have a link which claims to contain details of a missed delivery. This link leads to what appears to be the company website but is, in fact, bogus.

The scam is believed to primarily target Android phones, but anyone with a smartphone is being warned to exercise caution.

Vodafone Ireland, Eir and Three have all warned customers about the so-called FluBot scam today, urging users to be cautious about any text messages they receive about a delivery which they are not expecting. 

The National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) confirmed that it had received reports of “a spyware software labeled FluBot affecting Android users in Ireland”.

“FluBot is used by malicious parties to steal passwords and sensitive data from the victims’ mobile device. It will access victims’ contacts and spread the malicious application through further text messages”, the centre said.

The link in the text goes to a fake website, prompting the user to download two .apk files, which are banking trojans – malware designed to deceive. Users will then be asked to manually override and allow an untrusted app download.

If you receive such a message, don’t click on any links – if you are expecting a delivery, check its status through the website where you ordered it.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The NCSC said that if victims have downloaded the untrusted app, they should perform a factory reset on their device. If you don’t have backups, you will lose your data, but you should not restore anything installed after you downloaded the untrusted app.

Reset your passwords, and if you have an Android phone, ensure that Google Play Protect is switched on.

Screenshot 2021-06-02 at 12.16.51 An example of the scam text messages circulating in Ireland

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie