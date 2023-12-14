Andy Farrell signs new four-year contract as Ireland head coach

ANDY FARRELL HAS signed a new four-year contract with the IRFU.

The new deal will see Farrell remain as Ireland head coach until the end of the 2027 World Cup. Farrell’s current deal was due to expire in 2025.

The Wigan native took over from Joe Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup.

Advertisement

Having steered Ireland to a historic Test series win in New Zealand last year, Farrell led Ireland to Grand Slam success in 2023 before his team exited the World Cup with a quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

Farrell is also the heavy favourite to lead the Lions on their 2025 summer tour to Australia.

However there will be some changes to Farrell’s coaching staff, with Mike Catt stepping down as attack coach at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Catt will continue in his role for the 2024 Six Nations and next summer’s tour of South Africa. The IRFU hope to announce his replacement in the coming weeks.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.