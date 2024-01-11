Ireland's Farrell confirmed as Lions boss for next year's tour of Oz

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has been confirmed as the British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2025 tour of Australia.

Having been an assistant coach on the 2013 and 2017 tours, Farrell now steps up as the main man for next year’s trip Down Under.

Farrell will take a sabbatical from his role as Ireland head coach to do the Lions job, meaning he will miss the 2025 Six Nations and Ireland’s summer tour next year.

Farrell will formally start his Lions role in December 2024 following this year’s November Tests in Dublin.

Having guided Ireland to a Grand Slam last year and led his team on a 17-game winning streak that saw them play some thrilling rugby, and given his history with the Lions, current World Rugby coach of the year Farrell was the standout candidate to lead the tour to Australia.

“It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named head coach of The British & Irish Lions,” said Farrell. “I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”

“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

Farrell will confirm his Lions coaching team “in due course,” said the Lions.

Farrell was selected as head coach by a panel that included former Ireland centre Brian O’Driscoll and ex-Lions coach Ian McGeechan.

Lions CEO Ben Calveley, who was also part of the panel, detailed why they had gone for Farrell.

“Andy is without question one of the best coaches in the world and knows what it takes to win a series in Australia given his involvement in the series win in 2013,” said Calveley.

“His achievements with Ireland in recent years have been exceptional and his coaching experience at test-match level with Ireland, England and The British & Irish Lions make him an outstanding candidate for this role.”

“Andy is an excellent appointment for us and one which we believe will excite players and fans alike. It is clear to see that Andy has built a very strong connection between the Irish team and its fans and we are relishing a similarly strong connection being created with Lions fans in 2025.

“We firmly believe his appointment puts us in a great position to achieve success on the field and I’m looking forward to working alongside him as we build towards the Tour.”

“I’d also like to offer our sincere gratitude to the Irish Rugby Football Union and its CEO Kevin Potts for their support in facilitating Andy coming on board as head coach.”

The Wallabies are currently in a low ebb, having failed to get out of their World Cup pool last year for the first time ever, leading to the departure of head coach Eddie Jones.

Australia remain without a head coach but former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is among those being linked with the job.

Current Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby is the favourite to replace Farrell as Ireland head coach on an interim basis while Farrell is away on Lions duty.

2025 Lions Tour:

20 June, Pre-Tour Fixture – Lions vs Argentina, Dublin (Aviva Stadium)

28 June, Lions vs Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

2 July, Lions vs Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

5 July, Lions vs NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

9 July, Lions vs ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

12 July, Lions vs Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

19 July, 1st Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

22 July, Lions vs Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

26 July, 2nd Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

2 Aug, 3rd Test, Lions vs Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)

Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie