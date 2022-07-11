#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 July 2022
Musician Andy Irvine appeals for help in finding €16,000 instruments lost while flying

The singer-songwriter flew to Aalborg in Denmark via Copenhagen and Frankfurt but said he suspects his prized instruments are still in Dublin.

By Emer Moreau Monday 11 Jul 2022, 4:39 PM
Andy Irvine
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Andy Irvine
Andy Irvine
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH MUSICIAN ANDY Irvine has said two of his instruments, which he believed are worth over €16,000 have gone missing en route to Copenhagen.

The singer-songwriter wrote on Facebook this morning that he was travelling 10 days ago with a guitar-bouzouki and a mandola which failed to arrive at his destination in Denmark.

He flew from Dublin to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, then to Copenhagen and on to Aalborg with SAS.

“The chaos at airports is such that they may be in Dublin, Frankfurt or Copenhagen. I have a suspicion that they never left Dublin.”

He has registered the loss with SAS but has not heard from the company.

The 80-year-old appealed for information on baggage handling in Dublin Airport.

Irvine is an influential folk player and has toured the world in his five-decade career.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

