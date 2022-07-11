Musician Andy Irvine appeals for help in finding €16,000 instruments lost while flying

IRISH MUSICIAN ANDY Irvine has said two of his instruments, which he believed are worth over €16,000 have gone missing en route to Copenhagen.

The singer-songwriter wrote on Facebook this morning that he was travelling 10 days ago with a guitar-bouzouki and a mandola which failed to arrive at his destination in Denmark.

He flew from Dublin to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, then to Copenhagen and on to Aalborg with SAS.

“The chaos at airports is such that they may be in Dublin, Frankfurt or Copenhagen. I have a suspicion that they never left Dublin.”

He has registered the loss with SAS but has not heard from the company.

Hi @SAS he lodged the loss was registered with you on June 29th he has recieved no information since? He is not on Twitter can you please help. Obviously Andy Irvine as one of Irelands foremost musicians is very concerned. Thanks https://t.co/RvbI8QAA4y — Mark O’Brien (@obrienmark) July 11, 2022

The 80-year-old appealed for information on baggage handling in Dublin Airport.

Irvine is an influential folk player and has toured the world in his five-decade career.