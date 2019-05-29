Supreme Court rules PAC 'acted unlawfully' in questioning of Angela Kerins

THE SUPREME COURT has ruled that the Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins.

The six judge court made the ruling this morning after it had determined in February that it had the power to find that PAC’s actions unlawful.

On that occasion, the Supreme Court had found that PAC had acted “significantly” outside of its terms of reference.

In its latest judgement this morning, the Supreme Court concluded:

In the circumstances, the Court will grant a declaration in the following terms:-A declaration that, by conducting a public hearing in a manner which was significantly outside of its terms of reference and which also departed significantly from the terms of an invitation by virtue of which a citizen was requested to attend, the Public Accounts Committee of Dáil Éireann acted unlawfully.

Kerins had sought damages from the committee for distress, public humiliation, and the loss of her career following her appearance before the committee in February 2014.

More to follow…