This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supreme Court rules PAC 'acted unlawfully' in questioning of Angela Kerins

The six judge court made the ruling this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:10 AM
49 minutes ago 3,381 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658933
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE SUPREME COURT has ruled that the Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins.

The six judge court made the ruling this morning after it had determined in February that it had the power to find that PAC’s actions unlawful

On that occasion, the Supreme Court had found that PAC had acted “significantly” outside of its terms of reference.

In its latest judgement this morning, the Supreme Court concluded:

In the circumstances, the Court will grant a declaration in the following terms:-A declaration that, by conducting a public hearing in a manner which was significantly outside of its terms of reference and which also departed significantly from the terms of an invitation by virtue of which a citizen was requested to attend, the Public Accounts Committee of Dáil Éireann acted unlawfully. 

Kerins had sought damages from the committee for distress, public humiliation, and the loss of her career following her appearance before the committee in February 2014.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie