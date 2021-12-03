#Open journalism No news is bad news

Angela Merkel urges Germans to shun hatred as she prepares to step down at ceremony

Merkel was given a traditional military musical performance and march at the defence ministry.

By Press Association Friday 3 Dec 2021, 10:34 AM
36 minutes ago 1,556 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5619292
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OUTGOING CHANCELLOR ANGELA Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred at a military ceremony last night bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

Merkel was given a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country’s political elite, save for the far-right Alternative for Germany, who were not invited.

“Our democracy also lives from the fact that wherever hatred and violence are seen as a legitimate means of pursuing one’s interests, our tolerance as democrats has to find its limit,” she said in a speech ahead of the ceremony.

Merkel remains caretaker chancellor until her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is sworn in next week.

She wished him and his new centre-left government “all the best, good luck and much success”.

The long-time leader also urged her audience to “always see the world through the eyes of others too” and to work “with joy in your hearts”.

The event, which was held at the defence ministry rather than in a more public setting due to pandemic constraints, involved a parade and a brass band playing three songs of Merkel’s choice.

The first piece was You Forgot the Colour Film released in 1974 by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen.

In it, the singer recounts a young woman’s lament that her boyfriend failed to take colour pictures of their beach holiday. Hagen, like Merkel, grew up in East Germany, but emigrated to the West in 1976 after clashing with the communist country’s authorities.

Merkel explained that the song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR”. East Germany was officially known as the German Democratic Republic.

“By chance, (the song) is also set in a region that was in my former constituency” on the Baltic Sea, she added. “As such, it all fits together.”

Her second choice was a popular chanson by German singer Hildegard Knef called It Shall Rain Red Roses For Me. She was presented with a bouquet of the flowers.

The final piece chosen was an 18th century Christian hymn Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.

Before the evening’s ceremony, Merkel met other federal and state leaders to agree on new measures to curb coronavirus infections in Germany.

Press Association

