#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

UK press watchdog under fire after rejecting 6,000 complaints over Angela Rayner story

Claims in The Mail On Sunday that the deputy Labour leader used her legs to distract Boris Johnson were widely condemned as misogynistic.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 May 2022, 8:20 PM
8 minutes ago 1,030 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5755231
The press watchdog Ipso has rejected all complaints about The Mail On Sunday’s controversial article about Angela Rayner
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The press watchdog Ipso has rejected all complaints about The Mail On Sunday’s controversial article about Angela Rayner
The press watchdog Ipso has rejected all complaints about The Mail On Sunday’s controversial article about Angela Rayner
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA

THE UK PRESS watchdog has been criticised for its decision to reject all complaints about a controversial article claiming Angela Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs in the Commons in a bid to distract Boris Johnson.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said it received more than 6,000 complaints about The Mail On Sunday’s report, which cited the claims made by anonymous Tory MPs.

Some complainants said the article breached Ipso’s code for discriminating against women, but the watchdog argued the code protects individuals rather than groups.

Ipso also said it “declined to consider” complaints made under the code’s accuracy clause, because it would need Rayner’s involvement to investigate “things which Rayner is claimed to have said and done”.

The 24 April story, headlined “Stone the crows! Tories accuse Rayner of Basic Instinct ploy to distract Boris”, sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with Boris Johnson describing it as the “most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.

Campaign group Hacked Off said Ipso has never sanctioned a newspaper for sexist press coverage since it was established in 2014.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The group’s head of communications Sara Badawi said: “Ipso’s decision to reject all complaints about The Mail On Sunday’s patently misogynistic article about Angela Rayner MP indicates they are either powerless or unwilling to address the culture of discrimination and impunity across much of the national press.”

“Ipso is an expensive PR project for the national press; an organisation designed to give the perception of accountability whilst sheltering its members from any prospect of genuine regulation.

“Politicians sincere in their opposition to sexism and other forms of discrimination must act to introduce the Leveson reforms in full, and compel national newspapers to join an independent regulator as is already the case for broadcast media.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie