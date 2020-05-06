Anglers can now fish within 5km of their home

PEOPLE ARE NOW permitted to fish within 5km of their home, following a change of restrictions yesterday.

As of Tuesday 5 May, people can travel up to 5km outside their home for the purposes of exercise, and people aged over 70 can leave their homes for a 5km exercise or drive for the first time since 27 March.

The Taoiseach and Dr Tony Holohan had been asked whether people could engage in individual activities such as fishing.

Last Thursday, Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he intends to seek advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on whether individuals can be permitted to go fishing without breaking the restrictions.

This was after independent Clare TD Michael McNamara said that the start of the mayfly season on Lough Corrib and Lough Derg was beginning.

“It is a solitary activity by its nature,” he argued.

Inland Fisheries has said that anglers can now fish within their 5km radius, and give this guidance for people who intend to do so:

Maintain social distancing at all times, especially at car parks, access points and launch sites

Anglers from different households should not share transport e.g. car/van

Limit contact with other anglers and providers

Permit/licence sales online where possible

A maximum of 2 persons in small boat for inland/inshore fishing

Charter fishing or guided fishing may only operate where skippers/guides can guarantee compliance with social distancing measures

Facilities where anglers could gather to remain closed – lunch huts, etc

Recommended that anglers/guides/skippers to carry hand sanitiser and to use it after touching surfaces such as gates, stiles, pier railings, ladders, etc.

Inland Fisheries Ireland owned or managed State fisheries are open, with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries. ESB fisheries are now also open.

Information regarding the purchase of permits and salmon licences is available online at www.fishinginireland.info.