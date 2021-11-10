#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Animal cruelty law needs to deal with puppy smuggling, committee told

A charity representative said that puppy farming was the biggest animal welfare problem that his organisation faced.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,504 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5598074
Image: DSPCA/PA
Image: DSPCA/PA

ANIMAL WELFARE LAWS in Ireland need to be broadened to deal with the trade in illegal puppy smuggling, politicians have been told.

A charity representative told the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine that puppy farming was the biggest animal welfare problem that his organisation faced.

The committee was considering the impact of the 2013 Animal Health and Welfare Act, which was introduced to strengthen measures to prevent and deal with cruelty to animals.

But Brian Gillen from the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), told members that the legislation did not cover the area of puppy farming.

He said: “It is puppy farming in Ireland that is our biggest animal welfare problem that has not been addressed properly.

“The DBE (dog breeding establishment) legislation is not administered by the Department of Agriculture.

“It would make more sense to have the Department of Agriculture take on responsibility for DBEs.”

Gillen said his charity possessed evidence that a number of dog breeders registered in Ireland were involved in exporting puppies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added: “What that means is in terms of the trade and transport, the idea of transporting very young puppies, six to eight weeks old, across borders is abhorrent.

“It is pure cruelty as far as we are concerned.

The whole industry is based on the concept of cruelty to animals and deception of the consumer.

“We feel the whole puppy farming area is something that is not properly addressed and we feel it is something that should be brought in under the Animal Health and Welfare Act as it refers to everything else with the exception of the DBEs, the puppy farms.”

Gillen also said the legislation needed to be strengthened over animal mutilation, and said there needed to be a ban on ownership of dogs with cropped ears.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie