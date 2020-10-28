Your evening longread: The radical nature lovers prepared to break the law to save the animals they love

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Radical Nature Lovers

Here’s the story about how a handful of radical nature lovers are secretly breeding endangered species and releasing them back into the wild to try turn back the tide of extinction.

(The Guardian approximately 12 minutes reading time)

I met Britain's most notorious and successful introductionist in a Devon pub at the start of the year. That morning, Derek Gow had released a pair of beavers into a large enclosure on the National Trust's Holnicote estate, as part of an officially approved conservation scheme. Gow, who is widely known as Mr Beaver, had transported the animals from Scotland. The door of a wooden crate carrying the first beaver was lifted up in front of a tempting pool of water. Cameras were raised, but no beaver emerged. Six minutes passed. Still no beaver. Gow walked over to the crate and peered inside. "The beaver is asleep," he muttered, so he reached into the crate and gently pulled it out on to the bank. The beaver slipped into the water without complaint.