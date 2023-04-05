Advertisement

Wednesday 5 April 2023
# PSNI
Major cleanup underway after lorry shed load of animal wastage in Derry
PSNI officers are at the scene diverting traffic and assisting with the cleanup.
19 minutes ago

A MAJOR CLEANUP operation is underway in the New Buildings area of Derry after an articulated lorry shed some of its load of animal wastage. 

Police officers are at the scene and diverting traffic down the Tagharina Road.

The PSNI is advising motorists to avoid the Duncastle Road and New Buildings area. 

It is understood that a specialist team is en route to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

A digger is being used to remove carcasses and innards from the road. 

A large amount of animal wastage ended up strewn down the road, and could be seen pouring out of the side of the lorry in video clips that have been widely shared and viewed on social media. 

DUP MLA Gary Midleton has urged motorists to avoid the area while cleanup efforts are ongoing. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
