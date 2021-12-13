#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 December 2021
US diplomat's wife to face UK criminal proceedings over death of Harry Dunn

Anne Sacoolas (44) is charged with causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving.

By Press Association Monday 13 Dec 2021, 7:27 PM
US CITIZEN ANNE Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

The 44-year-old is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

The Sacoolas case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

It is understood she will appear via video-link from the US.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

The CPS reached the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency her family were feeling “very emotional” after hearing the news.

She said: “My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system.

“It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

“The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

Press Association

