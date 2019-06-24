This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Housing benefit recipients face 'systemic discrimination', Irish human rights body says

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission launched it’s 2018 annual report today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Jun 2019, 11:34 AM
17 minutes ago 725 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4695039
Image: Shutterstock/LU YAO
Image: Shutterstock/LU YAO

THERE IS “SYSTEMIC discrimination” in the Irish rental market against people in receipt of housing welfare payments, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

Chief commissioner Emily Logan made her comments in the IHREC annual report for 2018 which was published today. 

Problems surrounding housing and welfare payments will continue unless the issue is “comprehensively tackled”, Logan said. 

Since 2016, it has been illegal to discriminate against people in receipt of housing assistance payment (HAP), rent supplement or other social welfare payments. 

Despite this, housing assistance issues remain one of the most common reasons for people to contact the IHREC’s Your Rights information service. 

People in receipt of housing welfare payments can take discrimination cases before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). 

However, Logan said “enforcement of Irish discrimination law relies heavily on the individual complaints-led model”, and as a result it can pose challenges to those seeking to take a complaint.

For individuals who may be at risk of homelessness, and are focused on finding a place to live, it is unreasonable to expect that they can refocus their energies on pursuing a complaint. 

“It is apparent that there is systemic discrimination against people in receipt of housing social welfare payments,” Logan said. 

“Enforcement of the housing assistance ground before the WRC alone is not and cannot be the solution to this problem and further initiatives will need to be explored if this issue is to be comprehensively tackled.”

Annual report

In general, the IHREC dealt with 1,711 queries from the public last year.

The top three public concerns related to the Equal Status Acts, focused on discrimination on the grounds of disability (33%) housing assistance (22%) and race (15%).

The top three public concerns under the Employment Equality Acts focused on discrimination in employment and job seeking on the grounds of disability (30%), gender (25%) and the race ground (16%).

Meanwhile, the Commission grants of legal advice or legal representation in new cases grew by 40% from the previous year seeing a range of cases taken up relating to discrimination and human rights issues.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie