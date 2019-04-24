This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

23 more people arrested during Extinction Rebellion protests in London

Over 1,000 people have now been arrested during the climate change protests.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 7:21 PM
46 minutes ago 1,273 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605701

Extinction Rebellion protests Police watch Extinction Rebellion protesters at their final destination of Parliament Square. Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

TWENTY THREE MORE people have been arrested in connection with the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that as of 4pm this afternoon 1,088 arrests had been made on connection with the protests which have taken place over the last week, and that 69 people had now been charged. 

Of those arrested today, 12 are women and 11 are men. They are aged between 19 and 70. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Protests have been ongoing since last Monday, with demonstrators blocking bridges and roads in London. 

Police have said that Waterloo Bridge in the city was reopened and sites at Oxford Street and Parliament Square which had been closed were also reopened. 

On Sunday, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg – who has become the face of the anti-climate change movement – addressed the demonstrators, telling them: “Humanity is standing at a crossroads.”

Organisers said they were willing to switch tactics from disruption to dialogue next week – if the government enters talks with them.

Extinction Rebellion was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

Campaigners want governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new “citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

Dublin also saw people take to the streets as part of the Extinction Rebellion movement on Friday and Saturday.

Protesters staged a sit down protest on O’Connell Bridge for about five hours in the afternoon and evening. 

Police in London have now imposed restrictions on the area of protest at the Marble Arch area, limiting the space in which protesters can demonstrate. 

With reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie