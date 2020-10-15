#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

Outbreak of Covid-19 among residents and staff at Dublin nursing home

Residents and staff who tested positive are now isolating.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 5:18 PM
50 minutes ago 11,665 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234004
AnovoCare Nursing Home in Swords.
Image: Trinity Care
AnovoCare Nursing Home in Swords.
AnovoCare Nursing Home in Swords.
Image: Trinity Care

A NURSING HOME in Dublin is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

Anovocare Nursing Home in Swords confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it is dealing with a number of confirmed cases of the disease.

It said residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 are now isolating.

“Families and Hiqa have been fully informed and are being updated on a continuous basis.

“We are working closely with the HSE Public Health Team and we would like to thank them for their assistance and guidance. We thank our residents and families for their ongoing support and co-operation.

“We would especially like to thank our hard working and dedicated staff and pay tribute to them for their assistance in appropriately implementing our Covid response plans and managing this issue effectively.”

The nursing home declined to confirm the number of cases identified.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further as these are personal health-related matters for those affected,” it said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) confirmed it was made aware of the outbreak at AnovoCare Nursing Home and said it is liaising with the provider on a daily basis.

“The provider has complied with their statutory obligation to notify the Chief Inspector of the outbreak.”

Related Reads

15.10.20 Harris says tradespeople such as plumbers and electricians can work in your home despite new restrictions
15.10.20 Covid-19: Zero ICU beds available in nine acute hospitals across Ireland
15.10.20 How does Ireland compare? How other European countries are handling a surge in Covid-19 cases

According to data from the Health Protection Surveillance  Centre, there have been 11 new outbreaks in nursing homes over the last week, with 40 open outbreaks in total now across the country.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that it would be “impossible” to keep Covid-19 out of nursing homes if the level of community transmission remains at current levels or rises. 

At today’s HSE briefing, Dr Siobhán Kennelly, clinical lead for older people, reiterated that message. 

“I think it’s reasonable to say that as community transmission rates have gone up, we’ve clearly seen an increase in the number of nursing home outbreaks.

She said it is “extremely difficult” to shield nursing homes because all staff – the caterers, the cleaners, the healthcare attendants and the nurses – all live in the community.

Around 180 healthcare workers from nursing homes are currently out of work due to Covid-19, either because they have tested positive or because they are a close contact and are required to isolate. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We’ve made huge progress with the screening exercise in terms of early identification of staff who may be asymptomatic but clearly we can see the correlation that’s emerging between the rates of community transmission,” Dr Kennelly said.

“We know that outbreaks really dropped in these settings in June and July. And we can see that as the rate of community transmission has gone up – even though there’s a bit of a lag – the nursing home outbreaks have started to tick up as well.”

She said this has highlighted the risks posed by uncontrolled transmission for the most vulnerable cohort, even with all of the supports that have been put in place within the nursing homes.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie