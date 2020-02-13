This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Temperature in Antarctica tops 20 degrees for the first time

Last week, an Argentine part of Antarctica recorded its hottest day since readings began at 18.3 degrees Celsius.

By AFP Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 9:50 PM
27 minutes ago 4,072 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5006967
Penguins near the Great Wall station in Antarctica.
Image: PA Images
Penguins near the Great Wall station in Antarctica.
Penguins near the Great Wall station in Antarctica.
Image: PA Images

SCIENTISTS IN ANTARCTICA have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius (69.35 Fahrenheit), breaking the barrier of 20 degrees for the first time on the continent, a researcher has said.

Brazilian researcher Carlos Schaefer told AFP the reading at a monitoring station on Seymour Island “has no meaning in terms of a climate-change trend,” because it is a one-off temperature and not part of a long-term data set for that location.

But news that the icy continent is now recording temperatures in the relatively balmy 20s is likely to further fuel fears about the warming of the planet.

Last week, an Argentine part of Antarctica recorded its hottest day since readings began at 18.3 degrees Celsius.

