#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

Dublin councillor and founder of homeless charity Anthony Flynn dies

Anthony Flynn founded the Inner City Helping Homeless charity.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 7:13 PM
36 minutes ago 14,532 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526195

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLOR Anthony Flynn was found dead today.

The body of the 35-year-old, who was the co-founder and director of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), was discovered this afternoon. 

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” around the discovery of Flynn’s body.

A spokesperson said: “The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

While investigations are at a very early stage, gardaí do not believe there was foul play involved.

An employee of Inner City Helping Homeless was suspended recently over what the charity described as a ‘serious matter’. A Garda investigation had also commenced.
More to follow. 

With reporting by Niall O’Connor. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie