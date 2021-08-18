Dublin councillor and founder of homeless charity Anthony Flynn dies

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLOR Anthony Flynn was found dead today.
The body of the 35-year-old, who was the co-founder and director of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), was discovered this afternoon.
Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” around the discovery of Flynn’s body.
A spokesperson said: “The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”
While investigations are at a very early stage, gardaí do not believe there was foul play involved.
With reporting by Niall O’Connor.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS