Dublin councillor and founder of homeless charity Anthony Flynn dies

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLOR Anthony Flynn was found dead today.

The body of the 35-year-old, who was the co-founder and director of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), was discovered this afternoon.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” around the discovery of Flynn’s body.

A spokesperson said: “The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

While investigations are at a very early stage, gardaí do not believe there was foul play involved.

An employee of Inner City Helping Homeless was suspended recently over what the charity described as a ‘serious matter’. A Garda investigation had also commenced.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor.