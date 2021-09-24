Report details four allegations against former homeless charity chief Anthony Flynn

AN INTERNAL REPORT for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity has detailed four serious allegations made against former CEO Anthony Flynn.

Flynn, who was also a Dublin City councillor, died last month.

The report, seen by The Journal, was prepared by former chairman of of the charity David Hall, who wrote that he was informed on 7 August of two sexual assault complaints made against Flynn.

Flynn had previously denied knowledge of any allegations of any nature being investigated by gardaí against any ICHH member of staff.

Both complaints made to gardaí “involved alleged serious sexual assault”.

One involved a 21-year-old man who was classified by gardaí as “extremely vulnerable” and allegedly occurred in May this year. The man said he was brought by taxi at 2.30am to Flynn’s home where he stayed the night.

The report notes the man was “already housed and not in need of accommodation”. The gardaí believed the ICHH taxi account was used for the journey to Flynn’s home.

The man presented to an adult emergency department the following day and was transferred to the sexual assault unit. He made an allegation to the gardaí when he arrived at the Sexual Assault Unit.

Almost two weeks after this alleged incident a person related to an ICHH client was collected by taxi and brought to Flynn’s home. That night or the next morning an allegation was made to gardaí of sexual assault.

Gardaí told Hall had taken to Flynn’s ICHH mobile phone and searched his home twice – after each alleged assault – and taken forensics from his home.

Flynn had been interviewed by gardaí and denied the allegations.

The report notes that as part of their investigation gardaí had also met with some men who were known to them, where taxis had collected them. Gardaí were working through 97 taxi journeys that has been paid for by the charity.

Hall consulted board members after receiving this information and wrote to the Flynn suspending him from ICHH “following the non-disclosure to and withholding from me and the board the serious allegations against him”.

On 18 August Flynn was found dead at his home.

Since his death, a further two allegations have been made against him. The report states another alleged victim contacted Hall on the morning of 26 August. This person said they had been homeless had been housed by Flynn in accommodation provided by ICHH in Dublin.

The report notes that this unit was the same one the first alleged victim had been accommodated in by the former CEO last year.

The third alleged victim claimed Flynn sent them text messages asking for sex.

It was also alleged that Flynn transferred a sum of money via the Revolout app to this person “to buy cocaine”.

On 5 September Hall was contacted on Twitter by a fourth alleged victim who said they had been sexually assaulted by the former charity CEO.

This person sent screenshots of messages between them and the Flynn. They explained to Hall that they had lost their job earlier in the year and faced eviction. They had contacted Anthony Flynn for help.

It is alleged that this person was sexually assaulted by Flynn at his home after a taxi was sent to collect them. An address given by the alleged victim matched one of the addresses from the ICHH taxi account.

In the report Hall states this person “gave me details of alleged very serious sexual assaults and allegations of threats made” against them. Both of these new allegations have been referred to gardaí.

Hall resigned from the charity’s board last month. He states in his report that threats were made against him following Flynn’s death and he had been warned to stay away from the charity’s office.

The charity’s board is expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the findings of Hall’s report.

Barrister Remy Farrell SC has also been appointed to conduct a review of the controversy surrounding these allegations.