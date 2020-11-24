#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Judge orders arrest of footballer Anthony Stokes, who is accused of headbutting man in Temple Bar

The former Celtic striker and Republic of Ireland star claims he acted in self-defence.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 2:42 PM
47 minutes ago 10,707 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277389
Anthony Stokes (file photo)
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
Anthony Stokes (file photo)
Anthony Stokes (file photo)
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

A JUDGE HAS ordered the arrest of footballer Anthony Stokes, who is accused of headbutting a man in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The 32-year-old former Celtic striker and Republic of Ireland star, who is from Dublin, claims he acted in self-defence.

He was charged in April with accused of assault causing harm to a named man at Fitzgerald’s pub on Aston Quay, in Dublin 2, on 16 March 2019, which he denies.

The charge is under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was due to to appear again at Dublin District Court today to have a hearing date set. However, neither the player nor his lawyer were there.

Judge Colin Daly was told the defendant has remained in regular contact with Garda Donal O’Neill, the prosecuting officer. A long adjournment was required for the hearing because the alleged injured party lived in the UK and was not willing to travel.

Judge Daly noted the accused and his lawyer were not before the court and he acceded to an application to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Stokes, who has an address at Wyckham Point, in Dundrum, Dublin 14, “made no reply to the charge”, the court heard on 28 April last. Disclosure of evidence to the defence has been ordered.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal meaning the case should stay in the district court and not go to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Jurisdiction was accepted.

In an outline of the evidence given earlier, Garda O’Neill said it was alleged Stokes headbutted the complainant once, “knocking him to the ground and temporarily losing consciousness”.

However, the man did not suffer lasting injuries, the court was told.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On conviction, the district court can impose a 12-month sentence for the offence.

Stokes denies the charge. On the night in question, he had been at the bar with his girlfriend “and says he acted at all times in self-defence, proportionately”, his solicitor had said at a previous hearing.

The footballer had been ordered to abide by bail conditions.

He had to continue living at his current residence in Ireland and notify gardai if he obtains work outside the State, and provide the address as well as name of the employer.

He has given gardai his mobile phone number and had to remain contactable.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie