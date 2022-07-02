Large crowd attends anti-abortion demonstration on streets of the capital

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE attended an anti-abortion rally in Dublin today dubbed the Rally for Life.

In a statement organisers said that participants were energised by the overturn of Roe versus Wade in the United States.

The rally heard from spokesperson Megan Ní Scealláin that they were to start a campaign to retain the three-day waiting period before undergoing an abortion.

“The three-day period of reflection must be retained – and our Time to Think campaign will gather momentum with an advertising and social media campaign over the summer,” she said.

Ní Scealláin said that the message of the Rally for Life was that it was time for the public, and the government, to Rethink Abortion.

Niamh Uí Bhriain of the Life Institute told the crowd that recent events in the U.S. and elsewhere, such as the overturning of Roe v Wade, have given fresh momentum to pro-life initiatives worldwide, and shown that culture and law can be changed for the better.