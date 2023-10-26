Advertisement

An Garda Síochána
Anti-corruption unit investigating 'false, insensitive' messages circulated about female gardaí
The Deputy Garda Commissioner expressed “ahorrance” at the circulation of the messages, which she described as “completely unacceptable”.
Thu 5:06 PM

THE GARDA ANTI-CORRUPTION Unit is investigating ‘false, insensitive, inaccurate’ Whatsapp messages about female gardaí sent within the organisation.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon expressed “ahorrance” at the circulation of the messages, which she described as “completely unacceptable”.

At a meeting with the Policing Authority today, McMahon was questioned about some gardaí reportedly engaging in the writing and sharing of offensive comments – an offence that they are often tasked with investigating.

“We’ve taken that very seriously,” she said.

“It’s a very offensive and very hurtful thing for anybody to be subject of false and, I suppose, insensitive, inaccurate messages.

“And to think that anyone within An Garda Síochána would feel it’s okay to circulate those messages is completely unacceptable.”

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that gardaí are “all private individuals”, and receiving targeted messages is a risk to the “psychological safety” of people in the force.

“That’s an area that we’re going to look at in the context of organisational policy as well,” she said.

“The recent events have brought that whole area into sharp focus.”

Asked if there will be consequences for the people who engaged in the writing and sharing of the Whatsapp messages, McMahon said that they must let the ongoing investigation take its course.

Mairead Maguire
