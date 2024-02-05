Anti-immigration demonstration and counter-protest taking place in Dublin

AN ANTI-IMMIGRATION protest and a counter-protest are taking place in Dublin city centre.

A crowd gathered at the Garden of Remembrance for the anti-immigration protest at 2pm, some carrying Irish flags, as well as signs and banners with slogans such as “Ireland first” and “mass immigration”.

The protest began on Parnell Square East, with families and children among those gathered, before moving down O’Connell Street and onto the quays. There was a large number of gardaí present along O’Connell Street.

A number of prominent members of Ireland’s small far right movement were in attendance at the gathering.

Large crowd now at garden of remembrance for anti-immigration protest in Dublin City. pic.twitter.com/ZRsoVNF00S — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) February 5, 2024

During speeches outside Custom House at the anti-immigration protest, calls were made to vote no in the upcoming referendums in March.

Members of the National Party and the far-right Irish Freedom Party were also present at the demonstration.

A counterprotest has also taken place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett told those gathered at the counterprotest that those who claim they are “defending our culture are doing the very opposite”.

Don't Allow Far-right to blame Refugees for government's crises! Stop Attacks on Refugees! #SayNoToHate #StandUpToTheFarRight https://t.co/m94obtXuGL — People Before Profit (@pb4p) February 5, 2024

Boyd Barrett told the crowd: “We have to be the people that unite together and mobilise to fight for housing for everybody, afford housing, to fight for a decent health service, to fight for workers’ rights, and to fight for a progressive society where the wealth is shared equally and fairly among all people regardless of race, colour, creed, gender or any other identification.

“That is the real Ireland we have to fight for.”

Red and Green Line Luas services are currently operating with delays due to the protests.

Dublin Bus is not currently operating along Parnell Square East and O’Connell Street due to the demonstrations. Details on diversions can be found here.

A number of demonstrations have taken place around the country at buildings earmarked for asylum seekers in recent months.