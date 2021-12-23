#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

'Sinister': Anti-lockdown groups sharing database of school principals’ contact details

Groups opposed to Covid measures are urging people to contact principals with questions about mask mandates and vaccines.

By Stephen McDermott & Céimin Burke Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 2:39 PM
27 minutes ago 4,113 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639266
The list is being shared in groups on the Telegram app.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The list is being shared in groups on the Telegram app.
The list is being shared in groups on the Telegram app.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTI-LOCKDOWN GROUPS are sharing a large database containing information on the principals of nearly every primary school in the country, urging people to contact them to probe their views on vaccinations and mask wearing.

The list contains the names of over 3,100 principals of primary schools across Ireland, which is the vast majority of the primary schools in the country. It lists the schools’ phone numbers, addresses, eircodes and email addresses as well as noting the local authority where the school is located.

There are also mobile phone numbers given for dozens of the principals on the list.

The database is being shared in anti-lockdown groups on the Telegram messaging app, where people are being encouraged to call principals to get their views on Covid measures like masks for children and vaccines.

On Telegram the database is being touted as a “leaked” document containing “every Irish primary school principals name, email address, phone number etc.”

However the document is not leaked, the Department of Education publishes an updated version of the list on its website every year as public information.

The list is being shared in messages containing coronavirus conspiracy theories and Telegram users are also being directed to a website for instructions on how to use it. The website then prompts them to join a Whatsapp group.

“Please share this message far and wide. We are hacktivists and we will not stop. Love to all,” one of the messages promoting the database reads.

Senator John McGahon said the Telegram activity around the list is “sinister” and an example of “clear cut intimidation.”

“As if teaching during a pandemic wasn’t difficult enough, they now have to put up with these ‘online activists’, who have all the time in the world and clearly nothing better to do with that time, going around compiling lists of personal details to target individual principals and their schools. It’s totally and utterly wrong and it needs to be called out,” the Fine Gael Senator said.

Anti-vaxxers and anti-lockdown groups need to be called out. Instead of placing their faith in science, experts and empirical data, they choose wacky conspiracy theories that they read on the internet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for the ​​Data Protection Commissioner said any organisation creating such a database is required to comply with data protection law.

The commissioner is urging anyone affected by the matter to make contact and provide further information.

The Journal has contacted the Department of Education for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott & Céimin Burke

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie